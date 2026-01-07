Boro planning director attends development academy

Justin Williams, the director of Planning & Development for the city of Statesboro, graduated last month from the Georgia Academy for Economic Development.

Graduates of the program are community and economic development professionals, elected officials, public servants, business leaders, educators and citizens from across Georgia.

Created in 1993, the Academy assembles a cross-section of experts, research-based curriculum, and resources necessary for building a vibrant economy. According to a release from the group, the Academy features a cornerstone program, “The Essentials,” a one-day program that provides attendees an opportunity to gain an understanding of the complexities of economic and community development on the local, regional and state levels.

Williams and other graduates of the program have completed The Essentials, as well as at least three advanced courses that are designed to study closely specific topics derived from current needs, trends and data.

The Board of Directors at the Academy represent public and private economic development organizations and agencies across Georgia. Georgia EMC and Georgia Power provide facilitators for the program on behalf of their members and stakeholders. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs provides staff and resources to execute the program statewide. Since its inception, the Academy has provided training for thousands of Georgians.

For more information about the Academy, visit www.GeorgiaAcademy.org

Fall 2025 Georgia Academy for Economic Development graduates included:

Justin Williams, City of Statesboro

Tyler Gregory, Allen-Smith Consulting, City of Monroe

Adrienne Shales, Be In Health, Upson County

Mia Pressley, Georgia Power Company

SaVaughn Irons-Kumassah, City of Forest Park

Jacob Ryan, Southern Georgia Regional Commission

Maggie Smith, Georgia Mountains Regional Commission

Slade Gulledge, Thomaston-Upson County Industrial Development Authority

Colton Mims, One Sumter Economic Development Foundation

Mercedes Dodd, White County

Terri Partain, Hart County Industrial Building Authority



