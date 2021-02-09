Boro now a place for Ace

By EDDIE LEDBETTER

eledbetter@statesboroherald.com





There’s a new hardware store in town.

Ace Hardware, a long-time player in the industry, has opened a franchise at 1864 Northside Drive East in Statesboro, in the shopping center anchored by Save-A-Lot.

Victor Patel, who is a part owner in the co-op that opens the stores, said that while the store is open, they will hold an official grand opening March 19-21, where it will offer promotions and coupons for new and existing customers. There may be other activities, such as outdoor grilling available for the event, he said, weather permitting.

Patel said that the big draw for Ace Hardware, as opposed to other hardware retailers, will be its customer service, which he described as “the best.”

“When customers walk in the door, they will be immediately approached to help them find what they need,” he said.

“It will be service you can’t get at big box stores,” he said, referring to the larger hardware stores already open in the area.

He also said there would be advantages to becoming a Rewards Member with the franchise, including coupons, promotions and discounts. Rewards memberships are available at the company’s website, and there’s also an app for mobile downloading where customers can become Rewards Members and take advantage of discounts and other perks.

The store offers many services, such as assembly, key programming and cutting, paint color matching and more. It also offers propane exchange and rental of carpet-cleaning equipment. Store sections include; automotive, cleaning supplies, electrical, hand and power tools, hardware, lawn and garden, paint and sundries, and plumbing.

Ace Hardware was founded in 1924 in Chicago, Illinois, as Ace Stores, before changing the name to Ace Hardware Corporation in 1931. It soon became one of the largest hardware chains in America.

During the 1970s, independent retailers became exclusive shareholders in the company, resulting in the company posting sales exceeding $1 billion in 1985 and $5 billion in 2015.

Currently, there are more than 5,000 locally owned and operated Ace Hardware stores around the world. The stores promise to be "the Helpful Place" by offering personal service, quality products and a convenient shopping experience with advice and aid from local experts.

The Statesboro store is open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays, the store opens at noon and closes at 5 p.m.

Ace Hardware in Statesboro can be reached by phone at (912) 259-9959

On the web, you can find Ace at acehardware.com, and make the Statesboro location your personal store.



