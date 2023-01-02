Boro native serving on USS Nimitz

Mario Scott is a Statesboro native and serves in the U.S. Navy.

“I wanted a secure stable job, so I decided to join the Navy,” Scott said.

Scott joined the Navy 2018. Today, Scott serves on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. He is an electrician's mate 3rd class on the Nimitz, which is part of the 7th Fleet and currently is conducting routine operations.

The 7th Fleet is the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Growing up in Statesboro, Scott attended Statesboro High and graduated in 2018. Today, he said he uses the same skills and values learned in Statesboro to succeed in the military.

“I learned to treat everyone with respect,” Scott said. “If you do that, at the very least, everything will go easier for you.”

Scott said that learned lesson has helped him while serving in the Navy.

Scott sees himself as part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus, rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Without the Navy there wouldn't be any way to protect our waterways,” Scott said. “We’re one of the first lines of defense our country has.”

Scott and the sailors he serves with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest naval accomplishment is successfully completing my deployment,” he said.

As Scott and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the Navy.

“I get to protect my family back home,” Scott said. “That gives me a sense of pride knowing that I'm supporting their freedoms.”