Boro native releases debut fantasy novel

Statesboro native Dan Desai Martin's debut fantasy novel "In the Shadow of the Sanctum" was officially released recently through Gold Dust Publishing.

Packed with religious oppression, revolution and self-discovery, the fantasy novel has been compared to Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale," Sabaa Tahir's "Ember in the Ashes" series, and Phillip Pullman's "His Dark Materials" series.

Dan Desai Martin

"I'm thrilled to see this book out in the world," Desai Martin said. "It's a story I've had with me since 2014, and I am excited to share a world and characters so near and dear to me."

Desai Martin graduated from Statesboro High in 1998 and received a degree in Religious Studies from Berry College in 2002 before settling in Maryland.

The novel follows Ehla, a young woman who yearns for safety after fleeing one of the realm's holy Sanctums. In a world where High Priests maintain absolute power through violence and manipulation, Ehla finds herself at the center of a rebellion she wants no part of.

The book is available online (in hardcover, paperback and ebook formats) wherever books are sold, as well as in select bookstores.

Desai Martin also touches on the themes of religious authoritarianism and revolution in the book.

"There's a long tradition of cautionary tales about the abuse of power throughout fantasy and sci-fi books," he said. "Given my background in religious studies, I focused on how religious authorities can abuse the trust people place in them to be a central tenet of the book.

"While there is some darkness, characters show hope and inspiration in the face of adversity. In the quest for truth, we have to be true to ourselves. And I hope that's what people take away — in addition to a fun, fast-paced adventure."

Early reviewers praised the book:

"In the Shadow of the Sanctum is a deep, multi-layered fantasy that gripped me from the first page and did not let go until the final, compelling word," said M.B. Gibson, award-winning author of "Pryor Knowledge: Horse Racing, Love, and Slavery in the Antebellum South." "Desai Martin has built a world of both beauty and dread, brought to life through rich, vivid detail."

She added that the book is "a powerful, riveting saga that will stay with you long after you turn the last page."

Desai Martin is an active member of the Maryland Writers' Association, where he is an editor for multiple editions of "Emerging Voices: Poetry and Prose," a collection of short stories, novel excerpts, and poems by members of the Association's teen writers' clubs.