Boro man charged with insurance fraud

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday that Eugene Howard, 61, of Statesboro, has been charged with one count of insurance fraud.

According to a release from the commissioner’s office, Howard was involved in a vehicle collision in June 2021 and shortly thereafter filed a claim with Progressive Insurance. Howard’s claim was successfully processed, and he was eligible for $3,749.23 from Progressive towards his repair costs.

The following month, Howard was involved in another vehicle collision and submitted photos with bumper damage identical to the prior incident as evidence in a second insurance claim, according to the release.

“Mr. Howard told investigators the bumper of his Freightliner was repaired in between the two collisions,” said Commissioner King. “When asked for proof, Mr. Howard submitted a repair invoice with fictitious business details, including the business name, address, and phone number. In addition, the repair shop Mr. Howard cited does not work on Freightliner vehicles.”

Warrants were taken out against Howard in Bulloch County last month. Howard is still wanted at this time, according to the release.

The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office worked with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.