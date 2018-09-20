Boro council member named to training board

Statesboro City Council Member Phil Boyum was appointed to the Georgia Municipal Training Board to represent GMA District 12. The board, primarily comprised of elected city representatives, provides guidance and leadership on training matters and curriculum to the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government and the Georgia Municipal Association.

Boyum, the council member representing District 1 in Statesboro, was appointed by Carl Vinson Director Laura Meadows after consultation with GMA management and leadership. In a statement, Boyum said lifelong learning is an important part of his own life and that he is humbled by the appointment and proud to represent Statesboro at the state level.

“As an elected official for Statesboro, I represent a city with three institutions dedicated to educating our local and state residents, as well as individuals from around the globe,” Boyum said. “In order to become more effective leaders, we must continue to grow as individuals to better serve our residents and our community.”

Boyum is currently a member of the Municipal Services Advisory Council, a group of 36 elected officials, city managers, and city clerks from around the state that advises GMA management on a wide range of issues including training, member services, and advocating on behalf of cities at the state legislature. He has 195 hours of continuing education through GMA’s training institute, including the Robert E. Knox Leadership Institute, and he received his Municipal Revenue Admini-stration Certificate last fall. In December, Boyum received his Master of Business Administration from Georgia Southern University’s Parker College of Business.

The Municipal Training Board’s 17 members are comprised of 12 elected officials from each of GMA’s regional districts, as well as three at large members, all appointed by the director of the Institute in consultation with GMA. The director of Carl Vinson and the commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs fill the remaining two seats. The board is the only committee related to GMA required by the state legislature.

During the 2004 Legislative session, the Georgia Municipal Training Act provided for the Municipal Training Board to be appointed by the Director of Carl Vinson, in consultation with the leadership of GMA. The board provides essential guidance and leadership to both organizations as it pertains to the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute – the lead organization for training municipal elected officials and staff throughout the State of Georgia.

The three newly elected Statesboro council members – Shari Barr, Paulette Chavers, and Venus Mack, accompanied by City Manager Charles Penny – will attend GMA’s Newly Elected Officials Institute in Tifton, GA for two days of training in February. This training, required by the state legislature, is part of the Holtz Training Institute.



