A 'BOOST' for AfterSchool program

The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department announces that the AfterSchool Program was granted funding recently from the Georgia Recreation and Park Association through the Georgia Department of Education Building Opportunities in Out of School Time (BOOST) Program.

According to a release, the Recreation Department plans to use the grant funding to provide tutoring options for children through the AfterSchool Program, as well as, implementing new curriculum and increasing training for staff.

“Tutoring will be at most elementary schools, depending on availability of qualified tutors,” said Recreation Manager Joy Deal. “The tutoring will be structured around input from parents and the child’s teacher so that individualized instruction can truly benefit each child. We have hired some wonderful teachers, parapros and even a student teacher that will be working with our program.

“Our goal is to help children who have experienced learning loss during the COVID pandemic, to get the assistance they need to improve and excel in their studies.”

Funding for the BOOST Program comes from the American Rescue Plan, and the grant program is administered by the Georgia Department of Education in partnership with the Georgia Statewide AfterSchool Network.

“The new Mindworks curriculum will be a fun learning experience for all of our AfterSchool sites,” said Recreation Director Eddie Canon. “Training is very important to our department. This grant will help us increase training levels for afterschool staff, as well as, our special needs staff on working with specific behaviors.”

The Recreation and Parks Department has offered an AfterSchool Program for more than 30 years.

“We feel very blessed to have a partnership with the Bulloch County Board of Education allowing us to use space within each elementary school so that we can provide a quality program to our citizens,” Canon said. “We have one of the best AfterSchool Programs in the state and we are proud that GRPA and the BOOST program recognized that as well.”

For more information about the AfterSchool Program, visit www.bullochrec.com or call (912) 764- 5637.



