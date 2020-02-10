Bomb threat puts Statesboro High under lockdown

By HOLLI SAXON

hsaxon@statesboroherald.com





An “unspecified bomb threat” through social media caused Statesboro High School to be under a lockdown Monday. A soft lockdown was initially declared, but canines needed to serach for a bomb requires the school be placed under full lockdown.

Police said there is no threat of immediate danger and parents are asked to not report to the school.

Monday’s incident followed a soft lockdown Thursday after a Snapchat post circulated that mentioned a shooting threat.

Monday, school officials responded to a second social media threat, this time a vague reference to a bomb, said Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins.

Bulloch County Schools Public Relations Director Hayley Greene said SHS received the threat around 10:53 a.m. Monday. in an emailed statement, she said “Law enforcement is aware, and with their support the school has activated additional security protocols."

The school will alert parents if there is any indication of immediate danger, she said.

Parents are asked to remind their children to stay off cell phones and “keep lines of communication open. Students are safe and there is an increased law enforcement presence at the school,” she said.

Statesboro police are still investigating Thursday’s threat, having issued warrants for social media records to determine where the post originated.

Although there was no immediate concern of danger, police and school officials still followed protocol, Akins said. According police radio reports, K9 teams from Chatham County responded to the school for a safety sweep Monday morning.

Also, there was a social media threat made in Metter Sunday night, said Candler County Sheriff John Miles.

Deputies were at Metter High School Monday as a security measure, but the threat did not actually mention the school, he said.

“It was a social media threat and was just towards ‘Metter.’”

The threat referred to a shooting incident. Metter High School was not placed on lockdown, he said.

The Statesboro Herald will update information as it is received.