BOE buying portable classrooms while starting to plan for school construction

While beginning to explore ideas for building one additional school and repurposing others, the Bulloch County Board of Education recently approved the purchase of five moveable, temporary classrooms for three schools for almost $550,000.

These include two “mobile units” to be placed on the Southeast Bulloch Middle School campus “due to growth and anticipating an increasing need,” Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Troy Brown stated in a March 4 memo.

Additionally, one new mobile unit was to be placed at Brooklet Elementary School in anticipation of a new, added prekindergarten class. The other two units were going to Langston Chapel Elementary School to replace dilapidated, older temporary classrooms there.

Brown had not obtained new bids. Instead, the total cost of the five new mobile units, $548,859, was based on the price Bulloch County Schools obtained from Modular Solutions for a previous purchase of four units back in March 2020. At that time, Modular Solutions offered the lowest price among seven vendors that bid.

“We believe that if we were to bid the units again, we would receive less favorable bids due to the increase in construction materials and other costs,” Brown stated in the memo.

During its March 11, 2021, meeting, the board unanimously approved the purchase of the five temporary classroom units from Modular Solutions. The price per unit, also including installation, skirting, decking and other hardware, plus a 5% contingency, was $109,771.80, the same as for each of the four units bought a year earlier.

The mobile units purchased last March were also for Brooklet Elementary and Langston Chapel Elementary. But Bulloch County Schools Superintendent Charles Wilson said those now going to William James Middle School will be the first on that campus.

At that same meeting two weeks ago, Wilson summarized the general recommendations of the School Capacity Balancing Committee.

He then suggested what he and Brown think may be the fastest way to match school capacity to increasing population growth in the south end of the county: building a new, larger Southeast Bulloch High School. The existing high school could then be repurposed as Southeast Bulloch Middle School and the existing middle school as an “upper elementary” school.

This, in turn, could relieve nascent or future crowding at the three southeast feeder elementary schools, Brooklet, Nevils and Stilson.

The capacity balancing committee, appointed by the board but made up of other community members, had met 10 times in the past 14 months. The committee recommended that school attendance zones should be redrawn “in conjunction with” new schools or additions to be built, according to Wilson’s summary. He agreed with this, interpreting it to mean that building plans should made and underway before attendance zones are redrawn.

So some temporary measures, such as the use of modular classrooms, would have to continue while a new high school site is determined, the school is planned and built and others are repurposed.

SEBMS athletic fields

If SEB Middle School moves to the current SEB High School, the middle school would inherit the high school’s current athletic facilities.

So, Wilson’s concept also prompted board members to ask what will happen to the previously developed and then partially redesigned plans to build complexes of athletic fields at three middle schools: Langston Chapel Middle, Southeast Bulloch Middle and William James Middle.

“It probably makes sense to hold off on doing anything at Southeast Middle athletic facilities, not that I like saying that. I’m just trying to be honest and practical in this conversation,” Wilson said during the March 11 meeting.

Thursday’s agenda

This story was written before the board’s 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, work session, also a regular, public meeting. “Facilities planning update” was the work session topic.

Meanwhile, the sale of the two old mobile units, set to be replaced, from the Langston Chapel Elementary campus was on the agenda under “old business.”

Also back on the agenda, after a possible closed-door discussion at the end of the meeting, was a contract for sale of property at the old Julia P. Bryant Elementary School campus.