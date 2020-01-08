Body found in Evans County home

Family members seeking an Evans County man to inform him of a family matter found a decomposed body Monday in an Edgar Hodges Road home, said Evans County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Virgil Deloach.

The body, which was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations crime lab in Savannah, has not yet been identified, he said.

However, it is suspected the body is that of Chris Palmer, the man the family members were seeking.

Deloach said the family had not been in contact with Palmer for quite some time, but when they met with a family medical emergency, they asked the Evans County Sheriff’s Office to help locate him. A visit to Palmer’s home led to the grisly discovery.

It appears the body “had been there quite a while” he said. While the case remains under investigation, “there is no reason at this time to suspect foul play.”

According to reports, Palmer last paid the power bill to the Edgar Hodges Road mobile home in Feb. 2016, and the power was cut off in June of that year.

Deloach said Palmer was in his “mid 40’s, single and unemployed.” The home was secured and locked when deputies and family members visited Monday.

Anyone who may have interacted with Palmer in 2016 or who may have information about him is asked to contact the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611.

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at 912-489-9414.