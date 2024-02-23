Bob Marsh named 2023 Kiwanian of the Year

A long-time member of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, local veteran Bob Marsh was named the 2023 Kiwanian of the Year at the club’s 64th Anniversary and Awards Party on Thursday.

The event was held in the community room at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds on Fair Road.

Leslie Pease, left, and Emily Grooms give a teary-eyed tribute to parents Walter and Deb Pease who were inducted into the Wall of Honor during the Statesboro Kiwanis Club 64th Anniversary and Awards Party on Thursday, Feb. 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Marsh is currently chairman for American Legion Post 90's annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day events. He was surprised and humbled when his name was called as Kiwanian of the Year.

Jan Whaley, left, expresses how much her late husband, Don Whaley, loved the Kiwanis as he is inducted into the Wall of Honor. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Also, the Kiwanis Club inducted five members posthumously into its Wall of Honor – the first inductees in more than 10 years. Those honored were Walter and Deb Pease, Don Whaley, Bill Cheshire and J.W. "Major" Roberts.

Pam Hicks, daughter of Wall of Honor inductee Bill Cheshire, show a photograph of her father with some of his favorite things, including his signature yellow Kiwanis jacket. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



