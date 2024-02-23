By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Bob Marsh named 2023 Kiwanian of the Year
A long-time member of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, local veteran Bob Marsh was named the 2023 Kiwanian of the Year at the club’s 64th Anniversary and Awards Party on Thursday.
The event was held in the community room at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds on Fair Road.
Marsh is currently chairman for American Legion Post 90's annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day events. He was surprised and humbled when his name was called as Kiwanian of the Year.
Also, the Kiwanis Club inducted five members posthumously into its Wall of Honor – the first inductees in more than 10 years. Those honored were Walter and Deb Pease, Don Whaley, Bill Cheshire and J.W. "Major" Roberts.
