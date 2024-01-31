Blue Ridge Connector on track for 2026 completion

In December, the Georgia’s Ports Authority Board approved $127 million for future construction of the Northeast Georgia Inland Port, also known as the Blue Ridge Connector.



Scheduled for completion in 2026, the port will provide a 324-mile freight rail shipping corridor to and from Savannah’s harbor by way of service to the Inland Port in Hall County, north of Gainesville.

At a conference last week in Savannah, Stacy Watson, the Authority’s director of Economic & Industrial Development said: “The Blue Ridge Connector is designed to open access to world markets and create a positive economic impact in the Northeast Georgia region by connecting the Port of Savannah’s 37 weekly global services with Gainesville. Every effort has been made to improve the supply chain experience and enable future growth, while being sensitive to surrounding communities.”

The 104-acre inland port location will link to the Port of Savannah’s Mason Mega Rail – the largest on-dock rail facility in North America, with daily rail departures on CSX and Norfolk Southern to Gainesville and then on to other inland markets.

According to a release from the Ports Authority, by linking to the Port of Savannah via rail, the Blue Ridge Connector will reduce congestion on Georgia highways, eliminating the 600-mile roundtrip drive to and from the coast. Currently, approximately 18-20 percent of GPA’s container cargo moves by rail, while the rest is handled by truck.

“This important investment will help our customers streamline their supply chains while reducing congestion on Georgia highways,” GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch said Tuesday. “Improved rail service to the region will increase transportation efficiency and act as a magnet for jobs and economic development.”

Lynch stated also that “every container moved by rail will avoid a 600-mile roundtrip by truck between Savannah and the Gainesville area.” He called this “a massive benefit to cargo owners seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.”

A report found using rail would offset emissions by as much as 75% and lower transportation costs for importers and exporters.

Funding for the project is a combination of GPA internal capital and a $46.8 million grant from the Federal Maritime Administration.