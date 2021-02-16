Bloomingdale man faces arson charges in Bulloch

A Bloomingdale man faces charges of arson and aggravated assault after deputies say he set his car on fire inside the garage of a home in southern Bulloch County.

In a release from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Noel Brown said Deputy Rhett Kelley responded to 1264 T.R. Smith Road at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call of a person ramming the residence with a vehicle.

Upon arriving at the scene, Kelley said it appeared a man, later identified as Christopher Harper of Bloomingdale, had pulled a vehicle into the garage and set it on fire.

Deputy Kelley immediately called in the structure fire and began evacuating the residents. Sgt. Jeff White also arrived at the scene, according to the release, and the deputies realized Harper was lying near the fire.

Harper was dragged to safety and taken into custody.

Sheriff Brown said the preliminary investigation discovered Harper, 37, was living at the T.R. Smith Road home and was in a relationship with one of the residents of the house.

“I would like to commend the deputies involved for their quick response and the decisive action they took to make sure the residence was evacuated and to locate and arrest the offender,” Brown said.

Ryan faces charges of first degree arson, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property second degree. He is in the Bulloch County jail awaiting further action.

The case is under active investigation and anyone with additional information should call Investigator Pre Cone at (912) 764-8888.



