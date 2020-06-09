Black Lives Matter protest changes perception of Georgia Southern football coach

(The video of Josh Aubrey's interview with Chad Lunsford is available on statesboroherald.com and on the Statesboro Herald Facebook page.)





The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police May 25, and the many protests and public outcry since then, have spurred many people to think more about what black Americans fear on a daily basis.

Georgia Southern football head coach Chad Lunsford admitted to having his eyes opened, as he accompanied a few of his players to a protest in downtown Statesboro on Saturday.

Lunsford sat down with the Statesboro Herald to discuss what he saw, and how he has learned from the hundreds of protests that have sprung up around the country.

Herald: You attended Saturday’s Black Lives protest in downtown Statesboro with a few of your players. How did that come about, and why did you attend?

Lunsford: I heard about it the night before, and asked some of my assistant coaches what it would be like, and then I made a decision to go to try and understand more.

My eyes were really opened at the protest. I was able to learn a lot more. I was able to hear different speakers, an older black gentleman, a younger black gentleman, an older black lady, a younger black lady and an older white woman. They were all for the same cause, but they all had different stories.

Things started to resonate with me as I started to get this. I took a stance. I was going to support our guys. I was going to support Black Lives Matter. I don’t look at it like all lives don’t matter, I look at like, for all lives to matter, black lives have to matter. As a head football coach, and as a white head football coach, this racial profiling, these incidents that happen are abundant on our football team. They are abundant within our staff, and those are conversations that I need to hear.

We get wrapped up in our own bubble. I told our guys today I am a two and a half year old coach. Out of all the years I have coached, unfortunately these are the only conversations I‘ve had like this. This should have happened a long time ago, but like I told them I’m 43 years old, and I’m 43 years late, but we are going to move forward.

Q: Last year, about this time the incident, with Shai Werts occurred. (Werts was pulled over for speeding near Saluda, South Carolina, and arrested for what police said was suspected cocaine on the hood of his car. Werts said he thought it was bird poop. Later, Werts was cleared of the charges and the arresting officer resigned in February.) After that incident, he mentioned his parents having told him to find a well-lit area to pull over, and to call the police and let them know what he was doing. Did that surprise you at the time, and how do you feel about that in retrospect?

A: Unfortunately we didn’t take the time to educate our young men more. If I’m speeding down the road in my pickup truck and the blue lights hit, all I’m worried about is getting a speeding ticket. If (running backs) Coach Chris Foster (who is black) is speeding, it’s a different story. Unfortunately, the majority of our guys feel that way. Because of that, we as a coaching staff realize we have to incorporate that into our talks, because not only are the majority of our guys black, but they are also looked at as black football players, which can be a negative.

As far as addressing the Shai thing from last year if I were to look in the mirror and examine myself I would say that I had that young man’s back. Never once did I think he was guilty, and I did everything in my power to help him.

Where I dropped the ball as a head football coach was I should have extended on that platform. My guys are dealing with things that I don’t understand and we need to have more education. We as coaches have to do a better job when it hits home taking advantage of that to educate others.

Last night, I had to have a very meaningful conversation with Shai Werts, because a week ago my frame of mind was not where it needed to be to be able to have that conversation. Not that I wasn’t sensitive to it, it was more like ‘Woah, Shai went to jail, Shai was wrongly accused, Shai lived. Shai could have not lived, and that should have resonated with me a year ago, and not because of these recent incidents.

Q: You took to social media Sunday and retweeted something Texas coach Tom Herman had said about their being a double standard in which fans cheer for a black player on the football field when they do something well, but then some don’t hold that same player in the same regards after a game because of their skin color. Why did you feel the need to post that?

A: When I read it, I was actually mad I didn’t come up with that myself. It is a legitimate statement. I don’t mean that is how all fans feel, but for those who feel that way, if you are only going to cheer for them for football, and you aren’t worried about the other pieces of them, then I don’t feel that is right. I think it’s important that you see student athletes as human beings, and that should be important to everybody. I haven’t been the best head coach in that area, but I am trying to grow and I am going to try to build on that.

Q: Did you understand there may be some people offended, or put off by your posting of that statement, as well as your wife posting comments supporting Black Lives Matter.

A: Sometimes I worry about social media if something is coming across as genuine, or is he doing this to help recruiting or something else. Me and my wife have a platform, and we talk about how to use it. I have received phone calls, texts and messages that have questioned me why I have come out the way I have on the matter.

I did expect negative blowback, but I wasn’t really worried about it because I felt like what I was trying to do was right. I have said before that if I feel like what I am doing is right, and if that makes me not fit to become the head coach at Georgia Southern I can live with myself for that.

That is how strongly I feel about this. I’ve had tough conversations with our players as they have questions of whether or not I’m genuine and real on this. That is a valid question, and I welcome people questioning me on that because it allows me to use my platform to speak intelligently on it the best I can.

Q: How have you leaned on your faith through this?

A: I try and lean on my faith in pretty much every decision I have. I have prayed a lot on this subject because when you come out about something like this, people are going to accuse you of being for things like violence and looting. I believe in peaceful protest, and speaking out against racism. I know racism is wrong, and you should have the right to speak and protest what you feel is wrong.

I feel you can’t just judge somebody by their social media, you have to get to know them to know what is in their heart, and that’s where I really think faith has to play a part in it. If I am going to speak out on this, I have to know that my heart is correct, and I feel very strongly that I have put the time in prayer and thought for my stance.