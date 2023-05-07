Beverly Gnehm is 106 years young

Beverly Gnehm is celebrating her 106th birthday on Sunday, May 7.

She lived most of her young adult life with her husband in Albany, Georgia, raising their three children: Skip Gnehm, Barbara Johnson and Jane Dekle.

She moved to Statesboro in 2008 to be near Dekle. Gnehm has seven grandchildren,15 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. She has resided at Willow Pond Senior Care Community since 2008. She is the oldest resident at Willow Pond.

The staff loves her dearly and call her “Grandma.” Her longevity of life is attributed to drinking Coca-Cola, and eating chocolate, Oreos and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Her family is so happy to be celebrating this very special birthday with her!



