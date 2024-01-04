Bethany names new Board members; thanks R.L., Edwin Akins; honors late Bobby Smith

Carolyn Phillips, chair of the Board of Trustees of the Bethany organizations, announced recently some changes in the membership of the Board, the governing body for all of the Bethany corporations that support the “community of care” in Statesboro.

Kenny Waters was elected to Board membership to fill an unexpired term left by the retirement of R.L. Akins in October 2023.

Waters is a Bulloch County native, having grown up in the Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church. He and his family have been members of the Lanes Primitive Baptist Church in Stilson Georgia since returning to Bulloch in 1997. He currently serves in leadership positions within the Lanes as a deacon and secretary of the Board.

Water’s entire professional career has been with Helena Agri-Enterprises and predecessor organizations in various capacities since he began working in 1985 and until he retired in 2022.

He is married to Lisa Sanders Waters and has two adult sons, Scott Waters (who is a licentiate minister in the Primitive Baptist denomination) and Chad Waters.

Kenny Jones was elected to the Board and began his initial term on Jan. 1, after the retirement of Edwin E. Akins.

Jones returned to his hometown of Statesboro in 2020 after living and working for many years in the Washington, D.C. area. A graduate of Statesboro High School, he went on to earn a degree and an officer’s commission from the United States Naval Academy.

He served on active duty as a Naval flight officer and completed successful operational deployments throughout the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Following his Naval service, Jones worked in the private sector to building and delivering systems and capabilities dedicated to ensuring safety and security at home and around the world. He is a member of the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association, the U.S. Naval Institute, the Armed Forces Communication and Electronics Association, and the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association. Jones is a lifelong member of the Primitive Baptist denomination, and he currently serves on the Board of Deacons of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.





Thanking R.L. Akins and Edwin Akins

Chairman Phillips said: “R.L. Akins and Edwin Akins both served honorably the best interests of Bethany for a number of years. R.L. served a total of six years and Edwin served for 29 years. Both of these individuals provided great insight into the formative years of the Bethany Community of Care that exists in Statesboro, Georgia today and their influence and wisdom will be enjoyed for years to come by Residents and Families as individuals are served within the organization.

“Edwin’s leadership not only as a Board Member, but as the chair and vice-chair for many years, has been meaningful during the initial planning, construction and opening of not only The Lodge at Bethany, but also The Cottages at Bethany. We remain grateful for the combined years of service that these individuals have given to this organization.”

Also, Chairman Phillips said: “Not unlike R.L. Akins and Edwin E. Akins were, so Kenny and Jeff are committed to the beliefs, invitation and values of Bethany and we welcome their expertise and experience, passion and commitment to service as the newest members of the Board of Trustees.”

Bethany was established in 1923 with the founding of Faith Cottage in Vidalia. The ministry is now comprised of The Lodge at Bethany, a 48-unit assisted living community, as well as the expansion of the senior community in the construction of 23 independent living residences – The Cottages at Bethany.





Honoring the late Bobby Smith

The Bethany Board also wanted to recognize the tremendous contribution of the late William R. (Bobby) Smith, who passed away in March 2023.

Smith resigned from the Board in January 2023, after serving a total of 58 years.

The late Bobby Smith



“Bro. Bobby joined the Board of Trustees of Bethany in 1960 and has served in many capacities, including chairman, a position that he held for over four decades,” said Edwin E. Akins, chairman of Trustees. “During that time, he (saw) Bethany grow from the humble beginning of Faith Cottage Bethany Home for Ladies (founded 1923), the addition of Bethany Home for Men in 1951, and the addition of Bethany Assisted Living of Vidalia in 1999.”

The founding of The Lodge at Bethany, the first assisted living community in Statesboro, “was a life-long vision and dream of Bro. Bobby, and he (was) certainly the steady and calm force to bring this to fruition,” Akins said.

The Education Building in Vidalia is named for Smith, and to honor his 58 years of service to the organizations of Bethany, the Board conferred the title of “Trustee Emeritus” to Smith in October 2018 and a live oak tree was planted on the front lawn of The Lodge at Bethany as a symbol of hope and prayer for those whom Bethany serves.

Upon his retirement last year, Smith thanked the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to be a part of the history of Bethany and pledged his continued support and love for the organization.

“Today, the Lodge at Bethany is here to serve, and I pledge to continue in that service in my role as Trustee Emeritus,” he said in January 2023. “Bethany has always been a part of my life and always will be.”