Bethany honors Janelle Hughes for years of service

The Board of Trustees of the Bethany organizations honored Janelle Rushing Hughes at their June Board meeting for her years of service to the organization.

Hughes began her service on the Board of Trustees in January 2014 and served as the Secretary and Treasurer for the Board until her resignation in December 2020. She continues to serve at The Lodge at Bethany as a volunteer on a weekly basis.

A Robin Holly tree was planted on the front lawn of The Lodge at Bethany in what Board members described as “a testament to her dedication and commitment to the ‘Community of Care’ and her continued support.”

“Janelle has exhibited the hands and feet of Jesus Christ in serving directly on the Board since for seven years, and continues to fully support the work that is being done throughout the organization as a whole,” said chairman of the Board Edwin E. Akins. “She has been and will remain an invaluable member of the leadership through the designation of Emeritus Status, an opportunity to acknowledge years of significant contribution to the Mission of Bethany.

“During her tenure on the Board of Trustees, both The Lodge at Bethany, assisted living and nine independent living residences known as The Cottages at Bethany were designed, constructed and are now representative of the Community of Care spoken of in the Bible and carried on by the Bethany organization since 1923. We remain grateful for her past contributions and to her continued involvement with the organization in this new role.”

Also, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment and designation of Dr. Rose Mary Gee as a member of the Board to fulfil the unexpired term of Hughes.

According to a release from Bethany, Gee’s familial relationship with Bethany pre-dates her official relationship as a Board member.

Her uncle, Elder Howard Cox was the chaplain at Bethany Nursing Center of Millen for more than 40 years. She is a long-standing member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church and has been active in denominational activities for many years, including the provision of Board leadership for the Annual Southern States Bible Conference, Camp Hillview, and the Annual Music Workshop of the Primitive Baptist denomination.

Gee received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia, and her Associate Degree in Nursing from Armstrong Atlantic State University in Savannah, a Master of Science in Adult Health Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia, and her Ph.D. in Nursing Science from Emory University in Atlanta.

She also has a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro.

Gee is a registered professional nurse in Georgia, a certified cardiopulmonary resuscitation and emergency cardiac care nurse, and an American Heart Association instructor and provider.

She is presently serving as an associate professor at Georgia Southern University, where teaches courses in the School of Nursing and advises and mentors nursing students, participates in university, college, and School of Nursing committees and activities and consults on workshops as required for Continuing Education for Area Agencies.

“Rose Mary is a welcomed and qualified addition to the Board of Trustees of Bethany and we look forward to her contributions in the continued manner of those who came before her in service on this Board,” Akins said. “The Board has always welcomed the addition of members of the Primitive Baptist denomination who exhibit the commitment of service to others. Rose Mary is no exception as evidenced by her prior experience and service and we look forward to the honor of working with her as the mission of Bethany enters its 98th year of commitment to senior living.”



