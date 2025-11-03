Best of the Boro 2025 - East Georgia Center for Oral & Facial Surgery

For more than three decades, the East Georgia Center for Oral & Facial Surgery has been a leader in advanced oral healthcare for the Statesboro community and beyond. Established in 1992 and led by Dr. Suketu Patel, DMD, MD, and Dr. Brian Sellers, DMD, the practice is proud to celebrate its 11th consecutive “Best of the Boro” win, earning the title of Best Oral Surgery Practice in 2025.

The center provides a comprehensive range of services, including dental implants, full-mouth implants, wisdom teeth removal, IV sedation, tooth extractions, bone grafting, and Teeth in a Day procedures. Patients benefit from state-of-the-art surgical technology, diagnostic imaging, and anesthesia equipment, ensuring both clinical precision and a comfortable, personalized experience.

What sets the practice apart is its highly trained team of board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons. Dr. Patel, Dr. Rodrigo Uribe, and Dr. Sellers bring advanced expertise in treating complex dental and medical conditions related to the mouth, teeth, jaws, and face. Their focus on patient-centered care ensures that every individual receives a customized treatment plan tailored to their unique needs.

“We believe our recognition as Best of the Boro comes from our commitment to our patients and their personalized care,” says the team. “We feel privileged to help people restore their oral health and the beauty of their smile.”

At East Georgia Center for Oral & Facial Surgery, patients are welcomed into what feels like an extended dental family. During initial consultations, the surgeons take the time to answer questions, address concerns, and explain treatment options thoroughly—helping patients feel informed and at ease throughout their procedures.

With 11 years of consistent recognition and more than 30 years of service, the East Georgia Center for Oral & Facial Surgery continues its mission of combining cutting-edge technology, advanced expertise, and compassionate care to make every patient’s experience exceptional.