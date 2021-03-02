Ben Ross elected to Citizens Bank of Swainsboro Board

Ben Ross, president of Forest Heights Pharmacy, Inc., was elected recently to the Board of Directors for The Citizens Bank of Swainsboro and their holding company Swainsboro Bankshares, Inc.

“We are fortunate to have another highly qualified individual to serve on our Board of Directors,” said President Milton Gray. “Mr. Ross is a successful entrepreneur who is well respected and strongly connected to the Statesboro-Bulloch County market. He has been an active member of the Bulloch First Advisory Board since its inception. We are proud to have him serving on The Citizens Bank of Swainsboro and Swainsboro Bankshares Board of Directors as well. He will be a tremendous asset to our entire company.”

Forest Heights Pharmacy, Inc. owns pharmacies in Statesboro, Sylvania, Midway, Lincolnton, Waynesboro and Savannah. He is a Cum Laude graduate of The University of Georgia School of Pharmacy earning his Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2008.

He is a member of Rotary Club of Statesboro, executive chairman of Bulloch County Drug Free Coalition, board member of Ogeechee Technical College and is an active member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro serving as a Sunday school teacher.

He is married to Lauren Ross, and they have three children: Lanie Ross, Lucy Kate Ross and Reid Ross.



