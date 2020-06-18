Beloved Community 'Justice for All' discussion Monday

Bulloch County Beloved Community will host an online discussion, "Bridging the Gap: Liberty and Justice for All?" livestreamed 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Monday.

This is the latest in Beloved Community's previously in-person Bridging the Gap series, and is meant to provide "a livestreamed constructive space for local community conversation" about issues of racial injustice.

People interested in attending are asked to register at tinyurl.com/BCBtGSignUp. Anyone with questions or comments to be submitted for discussion can fill out a form at tinyurl.com/BtGquestions.

The live discussion, using Zoom, will be limited to the first 100 persons registered, but a recording will be available afterward at BullochCountyBelovedCommunity.webs.com and on the organization's social media.