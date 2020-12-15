Bellville fire ruled arson

Georgia Commissioner John F. King’s State Fire Investigations Unit announced today that a Bellville fire at 2339 U.S. Highway 280 in Evans County has been ruled an act of arson.

The fire occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.

“The Claxton Fire Department arrived at the scene to find that this 59-year-old, 960-square-foot home was completely engulfed in flames,” King said. “Further investigations by our team revealed that the fire was intentionally started in a small utility room below the garage.”

Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigations Unit is continuing to work alongside the Claxton Fire Department, Evans County Sheriff’s Office and Evans County Fire Department on the case.

While authorities do not have any leads at this time, anyone with information may call (800) 656-2298 and provide helpful tips to state investigators. This 24-hour tip line allows callers to remain anonymous.