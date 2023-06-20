By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Beating the heat
Statesboro Herald staff photographer Scott Bryant captures some of the sights during a recent visit to Splash in the Boro
061323_SPLASH_16.jpg
George Young of Atlanta gets the hang of the Flowrider at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
061323_SPLASH_01.jpg
Kamryn Wright, 10, of Washington, Ga. goes tubeless as she glides beneath one of the bridges on the Lazy River at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
061323_SPLASH_02.jpg
Splash in the Boro slide attendant Josh McCord totes some tubes while on the job on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
061323_SPLASH_12.jpg
Easton Dickerson, front, and Andrew Greer, both 7, try dodging water at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
061323_SPLASH_03.jpg
Nila Williams and Jordyn Holmes of Augusta, both 14, enjoy some fries and each other's company at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
061323_SPLASH_04.jpg
Dustin Sees, 13, of Statesboro shows off five years of Flowrider prowess at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
061323_SPLASH_05.jpg
Rebecca Shaw, center, shares some conversations and laughs with her fellow area home school moms while their children enjoy some summer fun at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
061323_SPLASH_13.jpg
Carson Akins, 7, front, follows the lead of big brother Ethan, 10, in more ways than one at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
061323_SPLASH_07.jpg
Azariah Valentine, 13, of Claxton beats out her friends on the mat racer slide at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
061323_SPLASH_10.jpg
Jerome Dart of Stateboro takes in some sun by the wave pool at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
061323_SPLASH_06.jpg
Levi Andrews, 7, explores the splash pad while visiting with Camp Cherokee summer camp at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
061323_SPLASH_08.jpg
Patrons enjoy water in numerous forms at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
061323_SPLASH_09.jpg
Life jackets make a colorful backdrop as patrons make their way around at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
061323_SPLASH_15.jpg
Emery Adams of Pembroke gives son Knox, six months, a swing on the splash pad at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
061323_SPLASH_14.jpg
Sara Basquin, 10, and Miles Kaiser, 7, return for a second helping on the mat racing slide at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
061323_SPLASH_11.jpg
AJ Chavis, 9, front, Donald Green, 9, center, and Action Jamar, 12, don't mind one bit getting splashed while waiting for their turn at the Flowrider at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
