Beating the heat Statesboro Herald staff photographer Scott Bryant captures some of the sights during a recent visit to Splash in the Boro George Young of Atlanta gets the hang of the Flowrider at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Kamryn Wright, 10, of Washington, Ga. goes tubeless as she glides beneath one of the bridges on the Lazy River at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Splash in the Boro slide attendant Josh McCord totes some tubes while on the job on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Easton Dickerson, front, and Andrew Greer, both 7, try dodging water at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Nila Williams and Jordyn Holmes of Augusta, both 14, enjoy some fries and each other's company at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Dustin Sees, 13, of Statesboro shows off five years of Flowrider prowess at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Rebecca Shaw, center, shares some conversations and laughs with her fellow area home school moms while their children enjoy some summer fun at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Carson Akins, 7, front, follows the lead of big brother Ethan, 10, in more ways than one at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Azariah Valentine, 13, of Claxton beats out her friends on the mat racer slide at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Jerome Dart of Stateboro takes in some sun by the wave pool at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Levi Andrews, 7, explores the splash pad while visiting with Camp Cherokee summer camp at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Patrons enjoy water in numerous forms at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Life jackets make a colorful backdrop as patrons make their way around at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Emery Adams of Pembroke gives son Knox, six months, a swing on the splash pad at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Sara Basquin, 10, and Miles Kaiser, 7, return for a second helping on the mat racing slide at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff AJ Chavis, 9, front, Donald Green, 9, center, and Action Jamar, 12, don't mind one bit getting splashed while waiting for their turn at the Flowrider at Splash in the Boro on Tuesday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter