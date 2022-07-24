Bulloch Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in July by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted.

To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





July 6

➤ Bourbon Grill & More, 10 Statesboro Mall

▲ Score: 82

Observed chicken in pans at ambient temperature: bourbon chicken at 67 degrees F, fried chicken at 74 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discard. Observed several pans of bourbon chicken held past seven-day discard date. Corrected on-site; chicken discarded. Each cooler and hot-holding oven must have accurate thermometer inside. Food must not be stored in single-use shopping bags. Vents need to be cleaned. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Bruster's Real Ice Cream/Nathan's Hotdogs, 995 Lovett Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed cooler ambient temperature at 55 degrees F with coleslaw, condiments, etc. Advised to discard any non-potentially-hazardous. Observed hot dogs hot-holding at 130 degrees F. Hot dogs had only been on 30 minutes, advised to reheat to 165 degrees F. Ice scoop must be protected from contamination; must either be stored in clean container or may be stored in ice with the handle not in contact with ice. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Bulloch County Senior Center, 235 Grenade Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed eggs stored above produce. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Days Inn, 616 Fair Road

▲ Score: 100

Kitchen no longer in use only for employee personals. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Waffle House #935, 609 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 88

Observed uncovered gravy and food items while not in use. Observed wiping cloths not stored in between uses. Observed food debris on counters. Observed employee hat in walk-in cooler. Observed employee hat in walk-in cooler. Observed flies in kitchen. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Willingway, 311 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 90

No sanitizer detectable on dishes when they come out of the dishwasher. Refill chemicals and have machine serviced if necessary. Use 3-compartment sink until dishwasher is repaired. Ice scoop must be protected from contamination. May be stored in clean container or in ice bin with handle not in contact with ice. Observed carryout boxes stored on floor in dry storage, must be six inches above floor; corrected on-site. Must have test strips available to test sanitizer concentration in sink, sanitizer buckets and dishwasher. Mops must be hung to air-dry. Observed live roach in the kitchen. Install new weather strip on both exterior doors to prevent vermin entry. Inspector: Jump.





July 7

➤ Hopeulikit BBQ & Market Place, 21266 Highway 80 West

▲ Score: 97

Reach-in cooler with sliding doors not holding below 41 degrees F. Do not use for potentially-hazardous food until repaired. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Roundabout Cafe, 108 East Lee Street, Brooklet

▲ Score: 97

No storage allowed in toilet room. Inspector: Jump.





July 11

➤ Chattanooga Subway #3215, 216 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ El Sombrero #14, 879 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 94

Observed dishwasher behind bar with no sanitizer. Do not use washer and send glasses to kitchen until sanitizer is replaced and measures 50 ppm. Air gap behind bar is filled with water. Have a licensed plumber inspect and/or repair. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Georgia Southern University Child Development Center, 219 Forest Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed food debris in/on top of microwave. Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Pizza Hut #34717, 860 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 92

Pizza Hut does not have approval to use the breadstick sauce in ambient temperature under GIN: 0074708. However, facilities can still use the sauce but under time and temperature control until this new sauce with GIN: 0074708 is approved. Corporate will need to submit all necessary documentation and supporting documents to the state office for review. Repair seal on glass doors that go to walk-in and walk-thru door self-closure. Install backflow prevention device on hose at mop sink. Mops must be hung to air-dry. Clean floors/walls under and behind shelving and equipment. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Sonic At Buckhead, 880 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed organic build-up inside ice machine. Absent manufacturer specifications, clean/sanitize at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil or mold. Observed food debris on floors. Observed floors torn, worn and in severe disrepair. Inspector: Jump.





July 12

➤ El Rinconcito, 2 College Plaza

▲ Score: 97

Observed tomatoes in container filled too much and several non-potentially-hazardous foods cooling in walk-in with tight-fitting lids. Cool foods to below 41 degrees F before placing lids on containers. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Son's Doner Kebab, 17 College Plaza

▲ Score: 86

Observed gyro meats with internal temp below 135 degrees F. Meats must be continuously cooked and spinning with heat on except when actively being sliced. If spit is not working, do not use until repaired. Observed food items stored directly on floor. Observed damaged handle on walk-in cooler. Repair or replace handle. Inspector: Jump.





July 13

➤ Jersey Mike's Subs, 721 South Main Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed plastic tub of lettuce on the floor in the kitchen. Observed minor debris on floors in kitchen. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Kentucky Fried Chicken at Buckhead, 898 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed black organic build-up inside soda nozzles. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents build-up. Inspector: Jump.





July 14

➤ Baldino's Giant Jersey Subs, 1204 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 92

Observed food debris on can opener blade. Food debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed light shining through rear door when fully closed. Replace weather strip. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Chattanooga Subway #28656, 3039 Northside Drive West

▲ Score: 94

Observed sanitizer pressure in 3-compartment sink not sufficient. Apply/increase sanitizer pressure for dish washing. Observed ice buildup on freezer floor. Observed debris on floors and in coolers. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Little Caesars #358, 331 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 90

Employee drinks must have lid and straw. Hand sink blocked with other items in sink basin. Hand sinks are to be used only for hand-washing and be stocked with soap and towels. Pizza sauce must have some way to identify how long it has been out of the cooler for the 16-hour variance. Single-use food containers not stored six inches above floor. Clean floors/walls, especially around dough station. Employee personal items: phones, wallet, etc., must be stored in designated location that prevents contamination. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Peachtree Hams & Cafe, 607 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed box of single-use carryout containers/cups/lids not stored six inches above floor. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Ruby Tuesday #3191, 195 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris in reach-in cooler behind cook line. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Starbucks Coffee Company #13435, 714 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 99

Clean inside and outside of reach-in coolers, including handles. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Sugar Magnolia Bakery & Cafe, 106 Savannah Avenue Suite C

▲ Score: 81

Observed black organic buildup on soda nozzles and in ice machine. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents buildup. Observed spinach dip hot-holding at 102 degrees F. Advised to discard out- of-temp food. Do not use hot-holding equipment until repaired or replaced. Observed several potentially-hazardous foods without 7-day discard date and one item with 14-day discard date. Observed food debris and water accumulations in bottoms of reach-in/prep coolers. Inspector: Jump.