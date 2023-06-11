Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in May and June by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmentalhealth inspections and select Bulloch County.

May 16

➤ Brooklet Elementary School, 600 West Lane Street, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Gnat's Landing, 470 South Main Street

▲ Score: 90

Observed chicken in small prep cooler with internal temperature of 58 degrees F. Ambient cooler temperature at 57 degrees F. Potentially non-hazardous foods discarded. Discontinue use of cooler until repaired. Observed debris inside reach-in coolers. Clean coolers routinely to prevent accumulations.

Inspector: Laura Robinson.

May 17

➤ Blue Mile Pizza @ Splash, 1388 Highway 24

▲ Score: 98 Leak observed at 3-compartment sink. Leak observed at hand sink. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Blue Mile Pizza @ Wave Pool, 1388 Highway 24

▲ Score: 99

Observed broken automatic closure on back door. Inspector will be back to check for repair in 72 hours.

Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Splash in the Boro Snack Shack, P.O. Box 408

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.

May 22

➤ Stilson Elementary School, 15569 Highway 119, Brooklet

▲ Score: 99

Observed cooler in kitchen not in operation. Repair cooler to reach internal ambient temperature of 41 degrees F or below.

Inspector: Robinson.

June 6

➤ The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 201 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 97

Observed just-prepared salads stored with tight-fitting lids before being cooled down to 41 degrees F or less in reach-in cooler in defrost mode.

Corrected on-site; cooler reset and salads cooled.

Inspector: Jump.

➤ The Cafe @ Franklin Toyota, 500 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 99

Observed debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.