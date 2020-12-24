Baxley man charged in local rape

A Baxley man remains in jail without bond after Bulloch County Sheriff’s investigators charged him Friday with raping a woman.

Charles Mason Parker, of Veal Camp Road in Baxley, allegedly forced a 20-year-old female to engage in unwelcome sexual activity after going to her home following a meeting at a “local establishment,” said Bulloch County Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens.

Parker, 23, and the victim apparently met at the unnamed location and went back to her home afterward. Hutchens did not disclose the victim’s Bulloch County address for sake of protecting her privacy, he said.

After the alleged attack, the victim suffered physical injury, but did not require hospital treatment of physical injuries, he said.

Parker is charged with aggravated sodomy with force and against a person’s will; rape; aggravated assault; and battery

As of Wednesday he had not been granted bond.

“This is an ongoing investigation with evidence still to be collected and witness statements to be taken.”

The victim was referred to the Teal House, a sexual assault and counseling center in Statesboro, Hutchens said.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse or has knowledge of any such incident is advised to contact The Teal House, Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, located at 209 South College Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. The phone number is (912) 489-6060.





