Band members from area schools earn special honors

Sixteen student musicians from Bulloch County Schools were selected for prestigious honor bands and their intensive clinic experiences in February.

The musicians, who represent five of Bulloch County's middle and high school bands, auditioned and competed against top musicians from across the local region and the Southeast. They earned selections from either the Georgia Music Educators Association District 1 Honor Band, hosted by Georgia Southern University's Fred & Dinah Gretsch School of Music, or the Southeastern United States Concert Band Clinic & Honor Bands, hosted by Troy University's John M. Long School of Music.

As honor band musicians, they were invited to participate in their respective honor bands' intensive clinic experiences and concerts, which were both held over a three-day period, Feb. 5–7.

Ten student musicians from Bulloch County Schools earned selections from the Georgia Music Educators Association District 1 Honor Band, hosted by Georgia Southern University's Fred & Dinah Gretsch School of Music, Feb. 5–7. (SPECIAL)

They were led by nationally recognized conductors and master educators. Over the course of the events, they rehearsed challenging, high-level repertoire; refined ensemble skills and musicianship; collaborated with other outstanding student musicians; and performed a culminating concert showcasing their hard work.

"These events push students to grow both musically and personally," said Sergio G. Arreguin, an assistant band director and music educator for band, percussion, and guitar at Statesboro High School. "They return with stronger skills, increased confidence, and a renewed passion for excellence. We are proud of the dedication, discipline, and countless hours of preparation these students invested to earn their place among the region's best."

Being selected for an honor band is no small accomplishment. Students must prepare advanced audition material that often includes major scales (multiple octaves); prepared etudes showcasing tone, technique and musicality; sight-reading performance; and rhythmic accuracy and expressive interpretation.

These outstanding Bulloch County musicians represent Southeast Bulloch High School, Statesboro High School, Portal Middle High School, Southeast Bulloch Middle School and Langston Chapel Middle School.





➤ Georgia Music Educators Association District 1 Honor Band

▲ Marian Robles — Alto Saxophone

▲ Oliver Zhang — Alto Saxophone

▲ Charlie Erney — Trombone

▲ Magnolia Brown — Bassoon

▲ Nandubo Ndaluka — Trumpet

▲ Elinor Brown — French Horn

▲ Evan Taormina — Percussion

▲ Karsyn Coursey — Clarinet

▲ Davyn Chester — Alto Saxophone

▲ Tyler Blythe — Trumpet





➤ Southeastern United States (SEUS) Band Clinic

▲ Jahari Atkinson — Percussion

▲ Maya Padgett — Clarinet

▲ Audrey Fowler — Percussion

▲ Kempton Holley — Trumpet

▲ Sebastian Grossman — Alto Saxophone

▲ Kendall Griffith — Alto Saxophone





Bulloch County Schools provides music education for all students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Elective courses include symphonic band, choral instruction, and other specialty music education and ensembles for grades 6 to 12, as well as marching band for grades 9 to 12.

The middle and high school band programs in Bulloch County are led by Lee Collins, director, and Sergio G. Arreguin at Statesboro High School; John Gleissner, director at Portal Middle High School; Matt Olsen, director at Southeast Bulloch High School; Richard Johnson, director at Southeast Bulloch Middle School; Melvin Hamilton, director at William James Middle School; and Samantha Cook, director at Langston Chapel Middle School.