Back to School Supply Drive underway through July 26

For the eighth consecutive year, Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch County and United Way of Southeast Georgia are partnering for their annual Back to School Supply Drive. The 2021 drive will include virtual options in addition to drop-off sites.

“The pandemic, and the economic challenges that families are continuing to experience as a result of the pandemic, mean that families and school personnel are going to need our assistance more than ever before,” said Lora Cooper, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch County.

“We partner with the Bulloch County Board of Education school social workers, who communicate directly with school counselors to identify children at their respective schools that are in need of school supplies. It is believed that some students may be up to 1.5 years behind as a result of the pandemic forcing school closures throughout the nation. Georgia is ranked 38th in the nation for child and family well-being while being ranked first in the nation in small businesses.

“This school supply drive is an opportunity for the community to work together to help change the state of child and family well-being here in Bulloch County and throughout the state of Georgia.”

Carey Melton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Georgia, added, “We are hopeful that our efforts will help the children in our school system have a successful school year. When you give from your heart, you get back so much more, and knowing you are helping a child succeed is a great return on your investment.”

To participate in the virtual school supply drive, go to: https://smile.amazon.com/hz/charitylist/ls/3V0UKUIFS15MF

You can also reach out to Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch County or United Way of Southeast Georgia to make a donation that will be used to purchase school supplies.

School supplies will be collected through July 26. Donated school supplies can be placed in the designated boxes at the following locations in Statesboro: Morris Bank, Core Credit Union, Synovous Bank, Queensborough National Bank, Renasant Bank, Citizens Bank, Bulloch First, Colony Bank and The Heritage Bank. Churches and civic/professional organizations will also be working with their members to collect school supplies.

For more information on the Back to School Supply Drive and how you can help, call Lora Cooper at the Outreach Center office at (912) 489-8547 or Carey Melton at the United Way office at (912) 489-8475.