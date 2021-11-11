Baby reported abducted in a stolen car in Georgia found

CLARKSTON — The search for a 1-year-old boy abducted in a stolen car in Georgia ended Thursday when the child was near where he went missing.



The boy, Blaise Barnett, was found at a home in Clarkston, less than a mile from where he went missing early Wednesday. It was not immediately clear who owns the home.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation official was seen about 3 p.m. Thursday at the home carrying the crying baby wrapped in a blanket outside. They returned to the Clarkston Police Department where the baby and his parents got into an ambulance.

The child's parents told police they were bringing bags into their apartment around 1 a.m. Wednesday. They said "30 seconds later" the car was stolen. A child abduction alert was issued later that morning.

Police located the car in an abandoned lot behind an apartment complex around 10:30 a.m. The car seat and the boy were not inside.

A neighbor told WSB-TV she was overwhelmed with emotion after learning the baby was found.

"I'm just excited. I can't stop crying," Talitha Mowrey said. "We've all been looking and praying that this baby was all right. I'm so relieved. I can't wait for the baby to get back home to Mama."

Clarkston is a small community of just over 7,500 people in DeKalb County outside Atlanta.



