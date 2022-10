Ava Alvarez, a Bulloch Academy second-grader, was crowned the 2022 Little Miss National Forestry Queen.

The 7-year-old earned the title at the 83rd annual Miss Georgia Forestry state pageant held June 26 at the Performing Arts Center in Tifton. Alvarez competed in the Little Miss category for ages 7-9.

She is the daughter of Lt. Col. Tony and Brandi Alvarez of Statesboro.