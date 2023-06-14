BA rising senior honored at West Point Leaders program

Kellen Daly, a rising senior at Bulloch Academy, completed a week-long Summer Leaders Experience at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, last week.

During closing ceremonies for the Leaders Experience, Daly was named the 2023 Honor Graduate and the Top Cadet Candidate for the week-long session.

Daly was among more than 500 high school students who attended the first of two sessions of the Summer Leaders program.

Some 1,000 applicants were selected out of the program’s applicant pool of approximately 6,000 students.

Daly’s awards were presented by Col. Deborah J. McDonald, director of Admissions for West Point. Kellen Daly is shown during weapons training at the Summer Leaders Experience he attended at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. (Special)

The fast-paced program consists of academic classes, military and physical fitness training, and intramural activities. West Point cadets serve as squad leaders for all aspects of the seminar.

Daly is the 17-year-old son of Michael and Reagan Daly of Statesboro. He is continuing his summer college exploration tour this week with the summer seminar at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Approximately 850 other high school rising seniors are participating in one of the three sessions over the summer, engaging in academic and leadership workshops and experiencing other activities on the academy’s campus.



