Authorities: Teen shot by Georgia trooper during chase

LYONS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the shooting early Sunday of a 17-year-old girl by a Georgia State Patrol officer.



A GBI news release says the shooting happened after police in the southeast Georgia city of Lyons answered a call shortly after midnight about a bank alarm.

Officers checking the bank heard gunfire, then got a call about shots fired at a nearby trailer park. Police spotted a car that drove through a ditch and through residential yards. A 32-year-old man got out of the car and was soon captured.

GBI said that the teen girl in the car took the wheel, driving past an officer who had the man in custody. That officer reported that he heard gunfire and fired at the passing car.

Later, the teen exited the car, which by then had a flat tire. It was during a foot chase that she was shot by a state patrol officer. She was hospitalized Sunday morning in Savannah and there was no report on her condition. There was no information provided by GBI on whether the girl was armed at the time she was shot.

GBI said it was investigating at the request of the Georgia State Patrol. Results of the investigation would be turned over to the Toombs County District Attorney's Office. The release said this is the fourth officer-involved shooting GBI has been asked to investigate so far in the new year.