Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in June by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





June 21

➤ Domino’s, 1550 Chandler Road Unit F

▲ Score: 95

Observed damaged tiles on wall in dish wash area. Observed debris on exterior of dish washing machine. Observed debris in reach-in cooler. Observed debris on floors in dish wash area. Observed flies in kitchen. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Loco’s Grill & Pub, 91 Brairwood Lane

▲ Score: 80

Observed food uncovered in reach-in cooler. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed potentially-hazardous food items -- beef patties, chicken, etc. -- held at above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food items discarded. Observed buildup and food debris on tables, shelves and equipment. Observed buildup and food debris on floors throughout kitchen/dry goods area. Observed roaches in kitchen. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Miso Hungry, 609 Brannen Street Suite 9

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Nonna person in charge ci Pizza, 807 South Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed potentially-hazardous ready-to-eat food items without proper 7-day discard dates. Observed excessive buildup and food debris on floors throughout kitchen. Observed flies in the kitchen. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Waffle House #910, 446 South Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Aaron Jump.





June 22

➤ 168 Chinese Kitchen, 456 South Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed food service employee eating meal on food prep table in kitchen. Employees must eat in dining room. Clean and sanitize food prep surface. Trait walk in freezer door, floor. Repair door seals; cannot use cardboard. Observed flies in the kitchen. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Dolan's Bar-B-Que, 239 South Main Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed buildup on floors in kitchen. Observed flies in kitchen. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Kentucky Fried Chicken At Buckhead, 898 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 98

Observed minor debris in bottom of freezer. Observed minor debris in microwave. Observed water/oils on floor in chicken prep area. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Subway SV Trading Company, 8700 Highway 67, Brooklet

▲ Score: 91

Observed meatballs hot-holding with internal temperature of 101 degrees F. Corrected on-site; meatballs reheated to 165 degrees F. Steam table either just turned on or set too low. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Sum'mo Tea, 721 South Main Street Suite 8

▲ Score: 91

Observed dressings stored at ambient room temperature. Must be stored under refrigeration if it is perishable. Corrected on-site; dressing discarded. Inspector: Jump.





June 23

➤ Georgia Southern University Golf Course, 1031 Golf Club Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed rotting lemons in reach-in cooler in plastic bags. Discard all foods in poor condition. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ John's Place, 4 West Altman Street

▲ Score: 97

All food must be stored at least six inches above floor. Wet wiping cloths must either be stored in sanitizing solution or moved to soiled laundry bag. Inspector: Jump.





June 26

➤ Eagle Health & Rehabilitation, 405 South College Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed debris inside microwave and on side of equipment in kitchen. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 06/29. Observed buildup of debris on floors and behind equipment throughout all food service/storage areas. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 06/29. Observed multiple live pests in ware-washing area. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises. Correct by 06/29. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Soul Statesboro, 17 Coach Lee Hill Boulevard Suite 1

▲ Score: 98

Observed leaking pipe at plumbing fixture. A plumbing system shall be repaired according to law and maintained in good repair. Correct by 06/29. Discussed with person in charge: proper testing devices for measuring sanitizing solutions and posting requirements of reports, permits, etc. Inspector: Smith.

➤ William James Elks Lodge #1346, 335 James Street

▲ Score: 97

Observed dead pest. Dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents and other pests shall be removed from control devices and the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition or the attraction of pests. Correct by 06/27. Certified food service manager (CFSM) shall be obtained in 30 days. Inspector: Smith.





June 27

➤ Forest Heights Country Club, 3772 Country Club Road

▲ Score: 74

Observed dishes not being sanitized properly with dishwasher. Corrected on-site; person in charge washed, rinsed and sanitized using 3-compartment sink until dishwasher is repaired and supplied. Observed buildup on outside of cooking, hot-holding equipment and shelving. Observed dust buildup on fan inside walk-in cooler. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 06/30. Observed debris on floors and behind equipment. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Observed employee drink and personal items stored above unprotected single-use items in dry storage area. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored employee items to prevent contamination. Inspector: Smith.

➤ High Hope Service Center, 213 Simons Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed dented can in dry storage. Corrected on-site; discarded. When cans arrive dented, separate them to be returned or discard immediately. When you drop/dent a can, you may open it immediately for service, but do not hold on shelf. Observed employee's personal phone stored on food contact surface shelf. Must be stored in designated area in a place that prevents food contamination. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Westwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation, 101 Stockyard Road

▲ Score: 94

Observed dishes not being sanitized properly with dishwasher. Corrected on-site; person in charge washed, rinsed and sanitized using 3-compartment sink until dishwasher is repaired and supplied. Observed buildup on outside of cooking, hot-holding equipment and shelving. Observed dust buildup on fan inside walk-in cooler. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 06/30. Observed debris on floors and behind equipment. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Observed employee drink and personal items stored above unprotected single-use items in dry storage area. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored employee items to prevent contamination. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Willow Pond Assisted Living, 4344 Country Club Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed heavy debris on top of dishwasher. A ware-washing machine, the compartments of sinks, basins or other receptacles used for washing and rinsing equipment, utensils or raw foods, or laundering wiping cloths and drainboards or other equipment used to substitute for drainboards shall be cleaned before use throughout the day at a frequency necessary to prevent recontamination of equipment and utensils and to ensure that the equipment performs its intended function. Correct by 06/30.

Observed minor debris in microwave, on side of equipment and inside walk-in cooler. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 06/30. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Zaxby's, 502 Fair Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed employees eating in disservice areas. Eating shall be in the dining room and employees must wash hands before returning to work. Employees' drinks must have lid and straw and be stored to prevent food contamination. Clean cooler doors, handles and other non-food contact surfaces. Clean under grill. Inspector: Jump.





June 28

➤ Emma's, 455 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 92

Observed dishwasher with no sanitizing chemicals. Replace sanitizer. First clean 3-compartment sink, then use to wash/rinse/sanitize dishes/utensils. Food must be stored at least six inches above floor. Correct by 06/28. Several coolers not operating as designed and not holding temp at or below 41 degrees F. Racks in cooler no longer easily cleanable due to rust. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles, 607 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 90

Observed cooked chicken wings stored at room temperature. Corrected on-site; reheated chicken wings to 165 degrees F. Time/temperature control for safety of food shall be maintained at 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or below or 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) or above; corrected on-site. Observed employee's personal items stored on food contact surfaces during prep. Observed employees' drinks throughout facility. All employees' drinks/items must be in a designated area to prevent contamination. Correct by 07/01. Inspector: Smith.





June 29

➤ Caribbean Feast, LLC, 214 Shuman Drive

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Thomas.

➤ El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 103 Parker Avenue, Brooklet

▲ Score: 91

Observed employee actively using 3-compartment sink with a sanitizer reading of 0 ppm. Corrected on-site; employee properly reset sanitizer compartment to acceptable ppm for chlorine. Observed improper cooling method. Bulk chicken cooling covered at room temperature. Corrected on-site; chicken discarded. Observed debris and dust on walls and floors in kitchen. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 07/02. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Subway #13429, 2925 Highway 301 South Register

▲ Score: 99

Observed buildup on soda fountain near nozzles. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 07/02. Inspector: Smith.





June 30

➤ Bull & Barrel, 30 West Main Street

Score: 91

Observed milk, house-made ranch dressing and butter cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded potentially non-hazardous products that have exceeded 41 degrees F. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Paul's Catering & Bartending Services, 48 Hill Street

Score: 100

Renew food safety manager certification within 30 days. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Uncle Shug's On Main, 434 South Main Street

Score: 91

Observed facility to have no testing strips to measure sanitizer concentration. A test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in mg/L of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Correct by 07/10. Observed non-food contact surfaces -- inside of reach-in cooler, side of cooking equipment, soda fountain and shelving -- with debris and buildup. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 07/03.

Observed excessive water from service sink drain on floor in back prep area. A plumbing system shall be repaired according to law and maintained in good repair. Correct by 07/03. Observed back bathroom not maintained. Plumbing fixtures such as hand-washing sinks, toilets and urinals shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and maintained. Correct by 07/03. Observed several stained tiles in kitchen and dirty filters in the kitchen/prep area. Observed heavy debris on floor. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 07/03. Observed flies in kitchen. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises. Correct by 07/03. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Vandy's BBQ, 22 West Vine Street

Score: 82

Observed organic matter buildup on inside of ice machine and ice dispenser on fountain drink. Observed buildup on can opener. Schedule routine cleaning to prevent buildup. Correct by 07/10. Observed potato salad and raw chicken cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Observed debris inside microwave.

Observed buildup and debris on shelving inside main kitchen. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 07/03. Observed multiple damaged areas of ceiling in back bathroom ware-washing and cooking areas with pooled water in bucket. Facility must repair to prevent contamination. Observed damaged walls and debris on walls and floors throughout facility. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 07/03. Inspector: Smith.



