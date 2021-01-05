Atlanta man charged in sexual assault of juvenile

An Atlanta man faces multiple sexual assault charges in Statesboro involving a victim under 14 years old.

In a release Tuesday morning, Statesboro Police Dept. Capt. Jared Akins said Timothy Moore, 50, was arrested on charges of rape, kidnapping, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy and battery stemming from a Dec. 27, 2020 incident.

According to Akins, Statesboro patrol officers were dispatched at 9 p.m. on Dec. 27 to a park area off of Fair Road for a report of lewd conduct at that location. As officers approached on foot, a male subject fled the scene.

Officers made contact with the victim, a child under the age of 14. Akins said detectives were contacted after it was determined that the man identified as Moore, had committed a sexual assault on the juvenile.

Detectives and Impact Team officers searched for Moore over the next three days, Akins said.

On Dec. 30 at 5:15 p.m., Akins said officers were dispatched to the old Julia P. Bryant Elementary School off Stockyard Road for a report of an armed robbery and vehicle theft.

The victims said a masked male had stolen their vehicle using a weapon.

Later in the day, detectives were given information that Moore was responsible for the vehicle theft in order to flee Statesboro and avoid arrest on his sexual assault charges.

Statesboro detectives worked with officers of the Swainsboro Police Department to locate the vehicle and arrest Moore on Dec. 30 in Swainsboro, Akins said.

Moore was transported back to the Bulloch County Jail and was charged with the additional counts of armed robbery and theft by taking - motor vehicle.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse or has knowledge of any such incident is advised to contact The Teal House, Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, 209 South College Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. The number is (912) 489-6060.