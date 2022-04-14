Atlanta airport once again world’s busiest

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has regained its position as the world’s busiest airport, Airports Council International World (ACI) announced Monday.

The Atlanta airport served 75.7 million passengers last year, a 76.4% increase over pandemic-plagued 2020, vaulting it back to the No.-1 spot. Atlanta was surpassed in 2020 by Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China, ending a 22-year run at the top.

Atlanta also led the world in 2021 in aircraft movements, with 707,661 operations, up 29.1% over the previous year.

“These numbers speak to the resiliency and spirit of Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

“We thank our airport employees and passengers who continued to stand with us as we worked through the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19.”

“As the aviation industry continues to rebound from the pandemic, we are excited to welcome passengers back to the skies,” added Balram “B” Bheodari, the airport’s general manager. “Our efficiency and brand of excellence could not be achieved without our employees, business partners, stakeholders and our community.”

Hartsfield-Jackson is about to launch a multi-year project to replace its aging parking decks, starting with the South Deck. Besides replacing the North and South decks, the airport will add a new West deck.