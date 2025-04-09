Assistance for residents of The Vault apartments who must vacate by Friday is announced by Bulloch EMA

Following a structural inspection, The Vault apartment complex on Statesboro Place Circle, behind Copper Beech apartments, announced earlier this week that it was closing the complex and all tenants would need to vacate their apartments by Friday.

It is not known how many people actually live in the 500+-unit complex, but the management announced it will close Friday.

The Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency posted the following on their Facebook page for any residents who need help finding another place to live:

Georgia Southern University students: Jennifer Wise, Director of University Communications told Grice Connect that the Dean of Students Office is available to assist with Georgia Southern students who may be impacted by housing issues at the Vault. The Dean of Students Office can also assist students with faculty notifications and other support resources. Georgia Southern’s University Housing Office is available to work with students who are looking for a place to live on campus for the remainder of the semester. Any student not wishing to live in on-campus housing, should still contact the Dean of Students Office for assistance.

Apartments available: Copper Beech and Cambridge have vacancies. They will allow immediate move in as soon as they complete their screenings.

The Union Mission is prepared to help displaced families with income to find housing and possibly provide rent assistance for the first few months. Interested families must apply in person at their Statesboro office (515 Denmark Street, Suite 1000) and provide proof of displacement and proof of income. Through their Rapid Rehousing Program, they will pay your deposit and half of your first three months’ rent. You must bring the letter from The Vault and meet their financial requirements. For more questions call them at (912) 238-2777, extension 1801 or 1800.

Homeless shelter: Open Hearts Community Mission, currently has one family room available, along with ten available beds for women and seven available beds for men. They do not accommodate couples. Interested families will need to call (912) 623-2528. They prefer a phone call to appearing in person. The intake process takes about 30 minutes: a required background check via the Statesboro PD takes only about two minutes, and the application form is only one page.

Free Medical and Mental Health: Statesboro Pediatrics and Family Healthcare Center, 1570 Brampton Avenue, Statesboro, GA is offering free medical and mental health care to any residents of the Vault for the month of April. Call (912) 764-9196 to make an appointment. You will need to tell them you are a resident of The Vault and bring the letter to vacate from The Vault and proof that you are a resident of The Vault.

Food and other resources: Christian Social Ministries is available to provide resources including food. John Long, Executive Director can be reached at 912-512-0107.

Veterans rehousing assistance: On Thursday, April 10, starting at 9:30 a.m., the American Legion Post 90 is hosting the VA Supportive Services for Veterans Families Program (VA SSVF) program coordinators from both Augusta and Savannah at American Legion Post 90, 100 Rucker Lane to assist Veterans from The Vault Apartments with rehousing.

Esther's Place on Savannah Ave. is offering showers and laundry assistance. Call (912) 225-6583.