Ashley Ford named Ogeechee Tech's GOAL winner for 2024

Now in its 52nd year, the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership program, or GOAL, has students compete through speeches and interviews to represent their colleges and then, through regional and state-level rounds, selects a statewide GOAL winner who receives a new automobile and serves as a spokesperson for technical college education in Georgia for the year.

Ford, a member of OTC’s Student Leadership Committee, competed in the 2024 Skills USA competition. She will represent OTC in the regional competition in February in Tifton. A total of nine semifinalists, three each from three regions of the state, will then compete for the statewide GOAL title, to be awarded during a late April event.