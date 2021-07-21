Ashley Ellis takes over as president of IIAG

Ashley Hines Ellis was sworn in recently as president of the Independent Insurance Association of Georgia (IIAG).

Ellis is the executive vice president of BBWH Insurance Agency in Statesboro and is the fourth woman to serve as president in the history of the Association.

Prior to her role as IIAG president, Ellis served as the association’s chairman of the board, its vice president, secretary treasurer and as chairman of the Young Agents Committee.

“Ashley Ellis is a natural leader with an unmatched work ethic,” said John Barbour, CEO of IIAG. “She has proven to be a dedicated advocate for our industry and I am confident her leadership will further IIAG’s commitment to the success of our member agencies.”

Ellis is past president of the Statesboro Service League and Mid-Day Optimist Club; she has served on the Park Avenue Bank Board of Directors; was chairman of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce; and served as chairman of Georgia Southern University’s “A Day for Southern” campaign.

She is a graduate of both the Southeast Leadership Georgia program and the Georgia Economic Development Academy. Also, Ellis is an alumnae of Leadership Bulloch 2000 and served as chairman of Leadership Bulloch in 2012.

Ellis is a recipient of the Dean Day Service to Mankind Award and was recognized as the Business & Professional Women’s Young Careerist for Georgia and as Statesboro Magazine’s Most Fabulist Woman of the Year.

Also serving on IIAG’s Executive Committee through June 2022 are President-Elect Mike Iverson, AAI, ARM of M. D. Iverson Group, Vice President Wendi Hamby Washowich, AAI of Hamby & Aloisio, Secretary Treasurer Jimbo Floyd, CIC of Turner, Wood and Smith Insurance, Immediate Past President Ash Smith of Blanchard and Calhoun, and Stark Harbour of Assured Partners who will continue his role as Georgia’s National Director for the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America.



