As egg prices soar, Trump administration plans new strategy to fight bird flu

MINNEAPOLIS — With egg prices soaring, the Trump administration is planning a new strategy for fighting bird flu that stresses vaccinations and tighter biosecurity instead of killing off millions of chickens when the disease strikes a flock. The federal government will seek "better ways, with biosecurity and medication and so on" rather than the current standard practice of destroying all the birds on a farm when an infection is detected, Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, said Sunday on the CBS program "Face the Nation." Hasset said the administration planned to announce further details this week. He said they were "working with all the best people in government, including academics around the country and around the world," to get the plan ready.