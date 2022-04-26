Arrest made in Pinewood Manor homicide

A suspect is in custody for a shooting death that occurred Saturday evening at Pinewood Manor Apartments on Packinghouse Road, according to a press release from Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins.

On Monday, detectives investigating the murder of De’onta Trowel-Mosteller obtained arrest warrants for 32-year-old Chaz Burgest on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Burgest had addresses in both Screven and Bulloch counties, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force was asked to locate and arrest Burgest, Akins said.

On Tuesday, Burgest turned himself in at the Statesboro Police Department, after which he was transported to the Bulloch County Jail for processing. The firearm believed to have been used in the shooting has been recovered, Akins said.



“The quick resolution of this case would not have been possible without the assistance and support of Pinewood Manor management,” Akins said in the release.



“The complex has seen a dramatic decrease in incidents of violence over the past ten years through its implementation of smart security measures like investments in a modern camera system and also through good leasing practices. The complex was also an early partner in the implementation of the Fusus system. That system enabled dispatchers to relay information to the officers responding to this incident in real time and allowed them to quickly find video of Burgest as he fled the scene. SPD would like to thank Pinewood Manor for their partnership and all of their efforts to make their community safer.”

Anyone with further information on the case should contact Cpt. Jared Akins at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.