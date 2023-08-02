Arrest made in multiple entering auto cases

A Statesboro man faces two charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after Statesboro Police connected a 16-year-old to a string of entering auto incidents and the theft of a firearm.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, SPD officers and detectives investigating a burglary Tuesday on Herty Drive identified a 16-year-old male loitering in the area. An adult – Eli Ellison of Lanier Drive in Statesboro – also was located near the scene, and officers asked both to provide statements to police, which they agreed to do.

“Subsequent interviews indicated that the juvenile was responsible for a firearms theft that had been reported and also a number of entering autos that occurred on July 27 at the Lakeview at Market District Apartment complex on Brampton Avenue,” Akins said.

Also, learning that the juvenile frequented Ellison’s apartment, detectives later searched the residence and recovered stolen property from the entering autos.

Akins said the juvenile was charged with six counts of entering auto and one count of felony theft by taking. He was transported to the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center until a court hearing can be held.

Ellison, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was transported to the Bulloch County Jail for processing.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to contact Senior Detective Katie Reese or Senior Detective Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com.