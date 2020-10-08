Arrest made in Friday homicide at Hudson Apartments

A suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman Friday night in Statesboro was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Hinesville.

In a release Thursday morning, Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins said agents with the United States Marshal’s Service Southeast Regional Task Force took a 16-year-old male into custody acting on warrants from the Statesboro Police Department in connection with the murder of A’Nyah Davis, formerly of McDonough, Georgia. The juvenile was charged in Superior Court with one count of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Davis was shot sometime around 9:30 p.m. Friday at The Hudson Apartments in Statesboro. Patrol officers found her in the parking lot of the complex at 831 S. Main St. suffering from a gunshot wound. Akins said the victim was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries.

“At this time detectives are not releasing details on the motive for the shooting except to say that it resulted from a personal dispute,” Akins said in the release.

In the release, Akins said “(Statesboro Police) would like to thank its agency partners for their assistance in working this case, including the Georgia Southern University Police Department, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and U.S. Marshal’s Service.

“Special thanks is due to the Hinesville Police Department and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, both of which assisted detectives with vital information and aid during the early hours of the investigation.”