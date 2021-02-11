Arrest made in 'Cherryhead' Howard shooting

Five days after a heartfelt plea from the family of John Trivonne “Cherryhead” Howard for help in finding his killer, Statesboro Police arrested and charged a Statesboro man with Howard’s murder.

Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro PD said Eliza John Boyd of Mikell St., was taken into custody Wednesday by Statesboro detectives and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service. Boyd, 32, was charged with murder in the Jan. 28 shooting death of Howard behind Blakewood Apartments on East Olliff St.

While he was not specific, Akins said “additional arrests will be forthcoming in this case.”

Last Friday, Feb. 5, Howard’s mother, Sherman Lewis, and uncle, Michael Howard, spoke at a news conference at the Statesboro Police Department requesting people who were present when their son and nephew was shot to come forward and help police with the investigation.. John Trivonne “Cherryhead” Howard

Howard wasn’t a resident at the Blakewood complex but had gone there Jan. 28 for an informal social gathering. Hit by multiple gunshots, he had fallen behind one of the apartments when police received the call at 7:41 p.m.

At the Feb. 5 press conference, Akins said the shooting may have been the result of a conflict limited to a single day. The gathering that evening involved a cookout among people who knew each other, he said. A number of individuals apparently fled the scene after the shooting, Akins said.

Also, Akins said “a tremendous amount of work” was done on the investigation, and credited detectives James Winskey and Katie Reese for their efforts.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Det. Winskey or Det. Reese at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.