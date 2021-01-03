Area students receive academic honors

ABAC names local students to lists

Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the fall semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List (4.0 GPA), the Dean’s Honor List (3.5 GPA), and the Distinguished Achievement List (3.5 GPA, taking less than 12 hours).

Making the Dean's List from Brooklet were Tyler Hunter and Bailey Shuman, and Macy Coker from Millen.

Students from Statesboro who were recognized included Stephanie Hodges, President's List; Riley Thompson, Dean's List; and Haley Hendrix and Brooks Sharpe, Distinguished List.





Berry announces Dean's List

The following area students were named to the fall Dean's List at Berry College. The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Students making the list included Sarah Grace Hunter from Brooklet; and Connor O'Sullivan, Kaitlan Koehler, Heidi Sawyer and Bryce Prather, all of Statesboro.





UNG announces academic lists

University of North Georgia President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2020 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll.

Making the President's Honor Roll from Statesboro were Emma Godbee and Aaron Johnson.

Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.

Making the list from Millen were Hannah Curry and Ronald Jenkins.





Lloyd receives scholarship

Nick Lloyd from Statesboro has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2021 semester.

Lloyd, a senior at Statesboro High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.





Kay named to Chancellor's List

Sierra Kay of Statesboro has been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for Term 1 of the 2020-21 academic year.

The Chancellor's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of 4.0.





Troy announces graduates

Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during Term 1 of the 2020-21 academic year.

Graduating were Justin Beggs of Metter and Beverly Berry from Statesboro.





Hart graduates from Georgia College

Nicholas Hart from Claxton graduated from Georgia College in December with a BBA Management degree.





Local student receives BBA

Twin City resident Brandy Murphy was among 444 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the fall commencement ceremony held Dec. 12 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.

Murphy earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management.



