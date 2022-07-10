Area students graduate, earn academic honors

Local students named to President's List

Kylie Johnson of Metter, Cassidy Patrick and Haley Fischer of Sylvania, and Meredith Carter of Statesboro all made the President's List at Georgia College.

Georgia College recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education, the College of Arts and Sciences, and the College of Health Sciences for their outstanding work for the spring semester.





VSU announces spring Dean's List

More than 1,600 students were named to Valdosta State University's spring Dean's List.

To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.

Named to the list was Brylie Ritchie and Ashley Brooks, both of Statesboro; Lauryn Burns of Sylvania; and Jazlyn Gonzalez of Cobbtown.





Lyons makes Dean's Honor List

Cedarville University student Aaron Lyons of Claxton, majoring in Linguistics, was named to the Dean's Honor List for spring. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.





Local students named to President's, Dean's lists

Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,000 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Included were Zach Pantin, John Puglisi, Lydia Campbell, Brianna Sipp, Abigail Nessmith and Chloe Stack, all of Statesboro; Miranda Florence of Sylvania; and Mikayla Haigh of Rocky Ford.

Nearly 6,800 Owls were named to the university's Dean's List, recognizing students for their academic achievement during the spring semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 earn Dean's List honors.

Included were CJ Edenfield, Joyrdan Williams, Ethan Dasher, Janiah Wooden, Henry Humpries, Sydney Lynch and Harrison Cork, all of Statesboro, and Caleah Frazier of Register.





University of Alabama names spring graduates

The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8.

Sonny Borges of Statesboro earned a Doctor of Musical Arts, while Addison Trower, also of Statesboro, earned a Master of Arts. Jalen Prince of Metter was awarded a Master of Arts.





More than 4,000 spring graduates at Georgia State

More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctorate levels during the spring semester.

Local students included in that number were Kerry Dunn of Statesboro, who earned a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership; and Allen Flint of Ellabell, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Sport Administration.





Ellabell resident earns degree

Heather Siemien-kiewicz of Ellabell earned a Bachelor of Science in Management Studies from University of Maryland Global Campus.

Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.





Tech announces spring graduates

The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 262nd commencement exercises May 6-7 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Statesboro students graduating included Noah Caplinger, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with Highest Honors; Tyler Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors; Ria Mitra, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors; Josh Dong, Bachelor of Science in Nuclear and Radiological Engineering with Highest Honors; and Brianna Rushing, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors.

Lorin Alderman of Ellabell also graduated, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors.





EGSC names Tillman to Dean's Honor List

East Georgia State College recently recognized students for their academic excellence for the spring semester.

To be named to the Dean’s Honor List, a student must have a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher in 15 or more hours of course work.

Joshua J. Tillman of Statesboro was named to the Dean’s Honor List.