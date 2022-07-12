Area farmers welcome recent rainfall

Pop-up thunderstorms have brought plenty of rainfall lately, but only for some. Extreme heat over the past few weeks and spotty precipitation have wrought havoc on some areas in Bulloch County, but others have been more fortunate, said Bulloch County Agent Bill Tyson.

Depending on where their farms are located, some local farmers have squeaked by with irrigation and decent rainfall, but others are watching their crops become crispy underneath the relentless sun.

“It has been a roller coaster,” said Toby Conner, who farms in the southern end of the county. “It depends on where you are.”

One farmer might have enjoyed a few heavy rainfalls, while “two miles down the road, they are hurting,” he said.

Those who can irrigate have fared better, but dryland crops are suffering, said Jared Mallard, who farms in northeast Bulloch County.

“It has been tough these last three or four weeks,” he said. “Peanuts are not growing; corn is drying up. Creeks are dry — we have had to add waterers (for livestock) — and pastures are dry.”

Another farmer in his area, who did not wish for his name to be published, said that even with irrigation, the heat has damaged his fruit and vegetable crops. He said many farmers with dryland crops “have mowed them down.”

Even with moisture, the extreme heat takes its toll, Tyson said, adding that rainfall has been “hit and miss — good for who gets it.”

Typical summer pop-up thunderstorms may bring heavy rainfall, but they usually only shower down on small portions of the area at a time, he said.

“Someone may get two inches in one spot and none right down the road,” he said.

For the Bulloch County area, the National Weather Service is predicting at least a 50% chance of rain every day for the next week, including a chance of thunderstorms each day. High temperatures are forecast for the upper 80s all week.

The higher the oppressive heat reaches and the longer it lasts, the more moisture is needed, Tyson said.

Right now, peanuts are “pegging” (forming nuts), and cotton is starting to bloom, so recent showers are very beneficial, he said.

Corn is “at the crucial stage,” Tyson said, adding that dryland corn may be at its peak, with sun damage, but irrigated corn is still growing, depending on when it was planted.

Soybeans are still young and, if the rains continue, could thrive.

“We don’t really know where we are going to be until the end,” he said.

Hay and pasture grass have also “taken a beating,” Tyson said.

Mallard said the effect of the dry heat on hay crops may mean shortages in the winter, but the recent rains are a blessing.

“They sure were needed,” he said.

“We have been luckier than most,” Conner said, “but just down at the county line, they have had a hard run of it.”

Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 243-7815.