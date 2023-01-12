Area defendants part of ‘Operation Ghost Busted’ indictment

Five residents of the Bulloch County area are among a total 76 defendants named in a newly unsealed federal indictment describing a massive drug trafficking investigation tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang that includes allegations of multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.



As announced in a multi-agency news conference on Wednesday held at Glynn County Police Department Headquarters in Brunswick, the indictment in USA v. Alvarez et. al, dubbed “Operation Ghost Busted,” charges 76 defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed large amounts methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and alprazolam in southeast Georgia, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Georgia.

Aubrey NeSmith, 21, and Mary NeSmith, 58, of Metter, Antonio Morales, 29, and Dakota L. White, 21, of Vidalia and Jesse J. Trujillo, 30, of Swainsboro are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more methamphetamine, and a quantity fentanyl, heroin, and alprazolam.

The primary conspiracy charge in the indictment carries a mandatory minimum sentence 10 years in prison, up to life, along with substantial financial penalties and a period supervised release following any prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Operation Ghost Busted is an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. The conspiracy operated inside and outside state prison facilities with assistance from at least one compromised corrections officer, who worked with a leader the conspiracy who is serving a life sentence for murder.

The conspiracy includes members the Ghost Face Gangsters white supremacist criminal street gang, along with affiliates the Aryan Brotherhood, Bloods and Gangster Disciples.

“Operation Ghost Busted demonstrates the focused commitment law enforcement agencies at all levels in identifying, infiltrating and disrupting drug trafficking networks in our communities,” Estes said. “We are proud to serve with these professionals in the continuing work to make our neighborhoods safe from illegal gang activity and the violent crime it spawns.”

For more than two years, investigators from multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies collaborated to identify a sprawling drug trafficking network operating in south Georgia counties including Glynn, Pierce, Camden, Wayne, Treutlen, McIntosh, Toombs, Telfair, Dodge, and Ware.

In addition to the primary conspiracy charge naming all 76 defendants, the indictment charges two the defendants with distribution illegal drugs – fentanyl and methamphetamine – that resulted in the deaths three individuals from drug overdoses.

The 118-count, 133-page indictment – believed to be the largest ever in the Southern District Georgia – includes the forfeiture 43 seized firearms, one vehicle, and more than $53,000 in cash. More than three dozen additional defendants face prosecution for state charges as a result the investigation.

In addition to other charges filed against individual defendants, each the defendants named in USA v. Alvarez et. al is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more methamphetamine, and a quantity fentanyl, heroin, and alprazolam. Along with the five listed above, the other defendants include:

Brian T. Spell, 32, Waynesville;

Michael S. Daniels, 39, Waynesville;

Britnee V. Houston, 28, Waynesville;

Skyler T. Drawdy, 24, Darien;

Joshua A. Drury, 41, Darien;

Justin W. McGhee, 36, Darien;

Eric S. Ogden, a/k/a “Scotty,” 35, Woodbine;

Auston J. Proctor, 32, Woodbine;

Dayton P. Whatley, 35, St. Simons Island;

Jamey E. Sapp, 50, St. Simons Island;

Heaven L. Wolfe, 32, Blackshear;

Joshua T. Wolfe, a/k/a “White Boy,” a/k/a “Tom Walier,” 29, Blackshear;

Cody M. Demers, a/k/a “Bravo Seven,” 24, Blackshear;

Abraham Crews, a/k/a “Abe,” 41, Waverly;

David Nicholas Wheeler, 52, Waverly;

David D. Young, a/k/a “Khaos,” 42, Hortense

Kenneth W. Lane, a/k/a “Skinny,” 43, Hortense;

David E. Alvarez, 24, Townsend;

Jeremy D. Wix, 42, Townsend;

Jason A. Sweat, 35, St. Marys;

Cori L. Taylor, 26, Eastman;

Desiree M. Briley, 26, McRae-Helena;

Jonathan R. Elrod, a/k/a “Brazy Jay,” a/k/a “Jay,” a/k/a “John Boy,” 33, Blairsville;

Verdalee D. Flanagan, a/k/a “ Verlee,” 37, Nahunta;

Kenneth Mainor, a/k/a “Busta Bill,” 66, White Oak;

James D. NeSmith, a/k/a “DG,” 25, an inmate at Telfair State Prison;

Larry B. Taylor, a/k/a “Lee Lee,” 57, Jacksonville, Fla.

