Arcola Road to close several months for new Upper Black Creek bridge

Replacement of the bridge over Upper Black Creek on Arcola Road is scheduled to begin Monday, March 1, and the road segment near the bridge will be closed to traffic until around Sept. 1, the Bulloch County government announced this week.

A detour has been set up in southern Bulloch County utilizing Mud Road, Brooklet-Denmark Road, Georgia Highway 67 and Old Highway 46, according to the notice issued by Broni Gainous as community relations manager for the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners.

“Please be mindful of this closure when traveling,” she wrote.

Black Creek Church Road could also provide an alternative detour route, she said when phoned in follow-up.

A Georgia Department of Transportation project summary available at www.dot.ga.gov gives a construction cost estimate of almost $1.34 million for the new bridge, after preliminary engineering work estimated at $104,352. This view of the existing Upper Black Creek bridge on Arcola Road was included in a March 2020 inspection report for the Georgia Department of Transportation, which noted that the bridge, dating from 1956, was scheduled to be replaced. (SPECIAL PHOTO/Georgia Dept. of Transportation)

The existing bridge “is deficient and requires posting due to cracking and spalling in deck panels,” that summary states. “The new bridge will be constructed on the existing alignment and an offsite detour will be implemented during construction.”

The planned new bridge includes two 11-feet-wide travel lanes, one in each direction, and the connecting road will have four-foot shoulders on the approach, including two feet of paved and two feet of unpaved shoulder. The whole project is approximately 0.14 mile long.

Southern Concrete Construction Co. was awarded the contract, with an Aug. 31 projected completion date.

The old bridge was built in 1956, according to a March 2020 GDOT inspection report, which noted that the bridge was “surveyed for replacement.” Inspectors rated the substructure in good condition but the superstructure and deck only “sufficient.” They noted that a previously patched area of the deck was deteriorating and that pilings had previously been braced, with more bracing needed.