Archibald Bulloch Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution present officers for 2024-26

New officers of the Archibald Bulloch Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution were installed for the 2024-2026 term.

They are Martha Ann Tanner, regent; Mary Sue Smith, first vice regent; Kathy Geiger, second vice regent; Brenda Steadman, corresponding secretary; Emily Sproul, treasurer; Nelda Bishop, librarian; Marie Woodward, chaplain; Pat Long, historian; Nancy Marsh, registrar and Diane Allen, recording secretary.

The DAR is a lineage society, a non-profit, non-political, volunteer women's service organization dedicated to service to our nation. Through uncompromising diligence and unwavering resolve, the DAR celebrates the spirit of men and women who achieved our nation's independence.

Any woman interested in joining the society may contact Martha Ann Tanner at (912) 682-3169.