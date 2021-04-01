April 11 prayer service set to honor COVID victims

The Statesboro Ministerial Association, Statesboro City Council and Bulloch Board of Commissioners invite the public to join them in an interfaith community memorial service honoring all Bulloch Countians lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service is set for Sunday, April 11 at 4 p.m. on the Bulloch County Courthouse lawn. The date of the service marks one year since the first recorded death of a Bulloch County resident attributed to COVID-19.

The service will include remarks from Mayor Jonathan McCollar and Bulloch County Board of Commissioners Chairman Roy Thompson, as well as scripture readings from local ministers, musical performances and a tolling of the bells.

Face masks will be required and social distancing measures will be in place.