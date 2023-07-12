Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive underway

For the 10th consecutive year, Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch and United Way of Southeast Georgia are partnering for their annual Back to School Supply Drive — Stuff the Bus.



“With community support for this year’s school supply drive, we can make sure that all students have the necessary school supplies for a successful school year,” said Lora Cooper, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch.

School supplies will be collected now through July 21. Donated school supplies can be placed in designated boxes at the following locations: Morris Bank, Core Credit Union, Synovous Bank, Queensborough National Bank, Renasant Bank, Citizens Bank, Bulloch First and Colony Bank.

“We partner with the Bulloch County Board of Education staff to identify children in need of school supplies,” Cooper said. “All school supplies are given directly to each public elementary, middle and high school in Bulloch County so that school personnel can discreetly distribute the school supplies to the identified children.”

Cooper said Georgia is ranked 37th in the nation for child and family well-being according to Kids Count, which is an annual study done by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

“The school supply drive is an opportunity for the community to work together to help change the state of child and family well-being here in Bulloch County,” she said.

Trinity Episcopal Church and Pittman Park Methodist Church are working with their members to collect school supplies, Cooper said.

Also, people may reach out directly to Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch or United Way of Southeast Georgia to make a financial donation that will be used to purchase school supplies.

“We are hopeful that our efforts will help the children in our school system have a successful school year,” said Carey Cassedy, executive director of United Way of Southeast Georgia. “When you give from your heart, you get back so much more, and knowing you are helping a child succeed is a great return on your investment.”

For more information on Stuff the Bus 2023, call Lora Cooper at the Outreach Center office at (912) 489-8547 or email at ed@pcabulloch.org, or contact Carey Cassedy at the United Way office at (912) 489-8475 or by email at ccassedy@unitedwaysega.org.



